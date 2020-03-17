Report: Liverpool blocked from scouting £22m target due to COVID-19 fears

Premier League powerhouses Liverpool and Chelsea are reportedly battling to sign Trabzonspor's Super Lig goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir.

Liverpool cancelled plans to scout Ugurcan Cakir during Trabzonspor’s Super Lig clash with Istanbul Basaksehir on Sunday, according to Sabah, as the COVID-19 crisis continues to wreak havoc in world football.

As it stands, we don’t even know if or when the 2019/20 season will be completed, let alone when the transfer market is due to open.

With most European nations in lock-down as the global health pandemic continues to grip the beautiful game, even a club’s ability to scout potential targets has come under threat.

Reports in Turkey claim that Liverpool and Chelsea were both planning to send their representatives to Trabzon over the weekend with the £22 million-rated Cakir in their sights.

But, while the Super Lig is still going ahead, unlike most top-flight leagues across the continent, Liverpool and Chelsea eventually decided against watching Cakir in action due to concerns about the risk caused by COVID-19.

It would still be a major surprise if the 24-year-old didn’t end up on English shores at some point this summer, however.

Leicester City’s head of recruitment, Lee Congerton, gave the game away somewhat last week when he told Karadeniz Gazete that Liverpool had made a £22 million offer for Cakir, while describing the coveted shot-stopper as ‘one of the best’ he has seen in many a year.

It just so happens that Adrian, Liverpool’s experienced Spanish goalkeeper, has endured a nightmare couple of days amid the ongoing Cakir links.

The former West Ham ace cost his side dear with crucial howlers in FA Cup and Champions League defeats to Chelsea and Atletico Madrid respectively, casting doubt on his future at Anfield.