Premier League outfit Crystal Palace probably regret allowing Alexander Sorloth to leave Selhurst Park but will he end up at the San Siro with AC Milan?

AC Milan have drawn up a list of striker targets should Zlatan Ibrahimovic walk away from the San Siro this summer with Crystal Palace’s Alexander Sorloth in their sights, according to Calciomercato.

It is fair to say, when Palace loaned a Norwegian international out to Trabzonspor last summer after he managed a grand total of no goals in 16 Premier League appearances, Roy Hodgson didn’t expect to see him linked with the seven-time European champions just a few months later.

But Sorloth is in the form of his life right now over in Turkey, netting 25 times in all competitions, to spark interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Real Madrid have already been linked with a £44 million swoop, via AsistAnaliz, and reports from Italy suggest that Milan have joined the race for one of the hottest centre-forwards in the game.

Sorloth is not the only striker Milan have identified as a possible Zlatan replacement, nor is he at the top of their list. Calciomercato adds that the 24-year-old is behind the likes of Victor Osimhen, Jonathan David and Myron Boadu in the pecking order, though the fact he is mentioned at all epitomises his most unexpected of revivals in the city of Trabzon.

Just to add to Crystal Palace’s frustration, the Eagles included a clause in his contract which allows Trabzonspor to sign Sorloth for £6 million and then sell him on for a huge profit.