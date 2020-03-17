Quick links

Report: Arteta wants £23m World Cup winner at Arsenal; he's up for sale

Danny Owen
Mikel Arteta the assistant head coach
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

La Liga champions Barcelona are reportedly set to sell Samuel Umtiti with the Premier League, via Arsenal or Manchester United, his likely destination.

Samuel Umtiti of FC Barcelona in action during the Supercopa de Espana Semi-Final match between FC Barcelona and Club Atletico de Madrid at King Abdullah Sports City on January 9, 2020 in...

Mikel Arteta is keen for Arsenal to rescue Samuel Umtiti from his life on the Barcelona bench, according to Sport.

One half of France’s World Cup winning defensive duo is apparently on his way out of La Liga.

While Raphael Varane is more important than ever to Real Madrid’s hopes, Umtiti has fallen down the pecking order at the Camp Nou, albeit thanks to a series of injuries rather than any issues with his form.

The former Lyon powerhouse has started just 22 games in the Spanish top flight since the start of 2018/19, with nine coming during the current campaign, and reports on the continent claim that Umtiti has now been placed on the transfer market.

 

Barca are hoping to raise well over £100 million in funds and Umtiti, who cost the Catalan giants £23 million four years ago, is viewed as the club’s most sellable asset as it stands.

And with good reason. Fitness might have proved to be elusive in the last 18 months or so but this is still a centre-half with world class potential, not to mention a World Cup trophy and two La Liga medals on his silver-coated CV.

France's Ousmane Dembele (L) and Samuel Umtiti pose with the trophy during an award ceremony after the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final match between France and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium....

Sport adds that Arsenal are set to do battle with Manchester United as Arteta feels Umtiti could represent a potentially invaluable addition to his squad.

There is no doubt that a fully-fit Frenchman would represent a sizeable upgrade on Shkodran Mustafi, Sokratis and co, although these links do raise questions about whether Pablo Mari has a future at the Emirates beyond his existing loan spell.

Like Mari, Umtiti is a left-footed centre-back who is it his best when starting attacks from the back.

Pablo Mari of Arsenal celebrates after his teammate Sokratis Papastathopoulos of Arsenal (not pictured) scored their team's first goal during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between...

