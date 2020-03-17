'Make a profit': Coach admits reported £17m Liverpool target could be sold

Premier League leaders Liverpool reportedly want to sign Anderlecht's Jeremy Doku, two years after the winger snubbed Jurgen Klopp and Anfield.

Anderlecht will not stand in the way of wing wonder Jeremy Doku if a big club comes calling this summer, coach Craig Bellamy has told Ghana Soccernet, amid claims that Liverpool want the Belgian starlet.

Doku might have turned down the chance to move to Anfield in 2018, deciding to stay and hone his talents at home, but it seems that he could still end up wearing the iconic red kit after all.

Jurgen Klopp allegedly sees the highly-rated youngster as a potential successor to Sadio Mane, Doku’s father revealed to Het Nieuwsblad.

And reports from Belgium suggest that Liverpool will make a renewed effort to sign the £17 million flyer when the summer transfer window swings open.

Former Reds striker Bellamy has watched Doku shine during his time as coach of Anderlecht’s U21 side and the Welshman has admitted that a club who cashed in on Youri Tielemans, Vincent Kompany, Michy Batshuayi and Romelu Lukaku are open to the idea of letting him continue his development elsewhere.

"If Barcelona comes, we will not block anyone," Bellamy said when asked about Doku’s future.

"But then we have to make sure that the follow-up is ready. And we have incredible players in youth work.

"Selling young talents is the simplest way to make a profit. It is not realistic to think that you can keep promising young people for five years. Those times are over.”

Klopp is renowned for his ability to turn potential into star quality with Robert Lewandowski, Mario Goetze, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk transformed into world-class performers under a charismatic coach.

Doku, who has six goals and assists during his breakthrough campaign at Anderlecht, could hardly work under a better manager than Klopp if he wants to fulfil his potential.