'Look on the bright side': Everton fans find positive among COVID-19 confusion

Premier League outfit Everton have not seen Jean-Philippe Gbamin in action since August but will he be back in action for Carlo Ancelotti soon?

In these uncertain times, it is always advisable to, as one Everton fan on Twitter suggests, ‘look on the bright side’.

When, or perhaps if, the Premier League returns to conclude this truncated season, the Toffees could finally welcome back the top-flight’s forgotten man.

£25 million summer signing Jean-Philippe Gbamin has not kicked a ball in anger since August thanks to a long-running hamstring problem.

But, if there is one positive that Everton fans can take out of this Premier League pause, it’s that a delay in proceedings could give the former Mainz enforcer the time and space he needs to return to full fitness.

As the Liverpool Echo report, Gbamin could be fine to feature in each of Everton’s final nine top-flight games.

With that 4-0 trouncing at the hands of Chelsea still fresh in the mind, the return of an Ivory Coast international cannot come soon enough.

Gbamin was signed to replace Idrissa Gana Gueye for a reason with his telescopic legs, boundless energy and ability to start attacks from deep potentially making him the final piece in Carlo Ancelotti’s unfinished jigsaw.

