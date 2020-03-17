Quick links

'Look on the bright side': Everton fans find positive among COVID-19 confusion

Danny Owen
Carlo Ancelotti of Everton before the Premier League match between Chelsea and Everton at Stamford Bridge on March 8, 2020 in London, England.
Premier League outfit Everton have not seen Jean-Philippe Gbamin in action since August but will he be back in action for Carlo Ancelotti soon?

Everton's Ivorian midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin warms up for the English Premier League football match between Crystal Palace and Everton at Selhurst Park in south London on August 10,...

In these uncertain times, it is always advisable to, as one Everton fan on Twitter suggests, ‘look on the bright side’.

When, or perhaps if, the Premier League returns to conclude this truncated season, the Toffees could finally welcome back the top-flight’s forgotten man.

£25 million summer signing Jean-Philippe Gbamin has not kicked a ball in anger since August thanks to a long-running hamstring problem.

But, if there is one positive that Everton fans can take out of this Premier League pause, it’s that a delay in proceedings could give the former Mainz enforcer the time and space he needs to return to full fitness.

Jean-Philippe Gbamin of Everton makes home debut during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Watford FC at Goodison Park on August 17, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

As the Liverpool Echo report, Gbamin could be fine to feature in each of Everton’s final nine top-flight games.

With that 4-0 trouncing at the hands of Chelsea still fresh in the mind, the return of an Ivory Coast international cannot come soon enough.

Gbamin was signed to replace Idrissa Gana Gueye for a reason with his telescopic legs, boundless energy and ability to start attacks from deep potentially making him the final piece in Carlo Ancelotti’s unfinished jigsaw.

HALEWOOD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 20 (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Jean-Philippe Gbamin (L) and Moise Kean during the Everton training session at USM Finch Farm on August 20, 2019 in Halewood, England.

 

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

