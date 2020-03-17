'I love West Ham': Italian coach comments on Hammers and Van Gaal inspiration

David Moyes is the manager of Premier League outfit West Ham United right now but could Alessandro Saporito be in the hot seat one day?

Alessandro Saporito has admitted that he dreams of coaching at West Ham United one day, with the Italian looking to follow in the footsteps of his legendary compatriot Paulo Di Canio while speaking to Sprint e Sport.

As it stands, who knows who will be patrolling the touchline at the London Stadium when the 2020/21 season kicks off – whenever that may be?

David Moyes signed an 18-month contract in December but it remains to be seen whether the Scot, who was hardly a popular choice when replacing Manuel Pellegrini, sees out that deal.

After the most insipid 2-0 defeats away at Manchester City recently, #MoyesOut could be seen trending on Twitter although it must be said that West Ham have been much improved in clashes with Liverpool and Arsenal - even if they returned pointless from trips to Anfield and the Emirates.

With Saporito still yet to establish himself as a household name in Italy let alone England, however, his claret and blue dreams will have to wait for now.

"At the time of school, I started to follow the players who went to play abroad. I loved Paolo Di Canio, and I became passionate about West Ham and the culture of English football. I clearly prefer (English football) to Serie A,” said Saporito, who currently works at Italian lower league outfit Pro Patria.

"I love West Ham because it is a workers' team par excellence, it is the philosophy that I have always adopted in the field and in life.”

Saporito adds that he would relish the opportunity to coach in the Hammers’ academy, with Louis Van Gaal, the former Manchester United and Barcelona boss who led a youthful Ajax side to Champions League glory in the ‘90s, a particular inspiration.

"I really like the Dutch school, I am inspired above all by Louis van Gaal, a great teacher who applies well-defined concepts to small details that make the difference."

Saporito might just be a name to keep an eye on, then, for West Ham fans everywhere.