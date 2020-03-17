'He's very skilful': Ossie Ardiles is very excited about one Tottenham player

Jose Mourinho's Spurs may be struggling in the Premier League but at least Giovani Lo Celso has given Tottenham fans something to cheer.

Giovani Lo Celso has a very bright future at Tottenham Hotspur, legendary Argentinian Ossie Ardiles has told the club’s official website.

If 2020 has been a miserable year for the North London giants, who have slipped out of top-four contention while being knocked out of the FA Cup and Champions League by Norwich City and RB Leipzig respectively, the performances of a former PSG starlet have given fans something to cheer at least.

Lo Celso has been far and away Spurs’ most impressive performer since the turn of the year, and Tottenham wasted little time in signing the Real Betis loanee on a permanent basis in January, to the tune of £27.2 million (BBC).

At just 23, five years younger than the departed Christian Eriksen, the skilful South American has his whole career ahead of him and Ardiles feels the sky is the limit for his compatriot.

“The first thing I’d like to say about Giovani is that I’m very proud of him,” says a 1984 UEFA Cup winner who created a legacy at Spurs alongside fellow Argentine Ricky Villa.

“He’s a very sensible player, he knows what he’s doing all the time, he’s clever and so on. Little by little, I have to say, he’s adapted to the pace of the game here extremely well. Right now, it doesn’t look like he has any problems with that at all.

“He’s very skilful... look, everyone is skilful, but what makes you different is what is in your head, and even though he’s very young, I don’t want to say he has an older head, but he has a more experienced head on his shoulders.

“He’s a very, very good player and he can go from strength to strength.”

Like Ardiles, Lo Celso possesses that all-too rare ability to dictate a game with his wonderful passing range and his ability to spot a defence splitting through ball like a needle in a haystack.

And, once Harry Kane returns from a spell on the sidelines, expect Lo Celso’s assist tally to swell quite remarkably.