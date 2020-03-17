Club reportedly fear virus will hinder big-money sale for player Klopp ‘likes very much’

Liverpool have been linked with Brescia’s Sandro Tonali.

According to Ilgiorno.it, Brescia fear the Covid-19 virus will hinder their ability to sell reported Liverpool target Sandro Tonali for a bigger fee.

Tonali is seemingly one of the most sought-after players in Europe.

Ilgiorno.it claim he is the desire of ‘half of Europe’, including the likes of Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and top Premier League and La Liga clubs.

The 19-year-old central midfielder has been compared to Andrea Pirlo. He has five assists in 23 Serie A games, averaging 2.1 key passes per game (Whoscored).

A report by Alfredo Pedulla claim Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp likes him very much, with the Reds scouting the player on several occasions this season.

The Covid-19 virus, however, has put a potential spanner in the works.

Brescia are said to fear the Coronavirus will hinder their chances of raking in a really big fee for the player with football currently suspended.

The European Championships this summer are looking unlikely.

The April return date for domestic leagues appears optimistic. With the transfer window not too far away, Tonali may not get another chance to showcase his skills before the summer window opens.

Ilgiorno.it say that the situation has caused suitors Juventus to halt their £50 million proposal. Brescia, meanwhile, were hoping for more.

Liverpool may see a new central midfielder as a top priority this summer.

The Reds recently crashed out of the FA Cup and the Champions League, with Jordan Henderson and Fabinho missing key games through injury which had an effect.

Tonali and Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz (Echo) are both top prospects.