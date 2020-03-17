Club legend admits it's a 'worry' that 'outstanding' reported Tottenham target could leave

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Danny Ings.

Southampton legend Francis Benali has admitted that it's a 'worry' that reported Tottenham Hotspur target Danny Ings could leave the club when the transfer window re-opens.

The Daily Star have claimed that Ings is on the radar of Tottenham, with Jose Mourinho believing that more than one transfer window will solve their problems.

Ings has been one of the best strikers in the Premier League this season - he scored at Tottenham in September during a defeat. He then netted the only goal of the game during Southampton's winner in January. He scored again in February during an FA Cup replay against the North London side.

Nonetheless, speaking to Sky Sports News (16/03/20 at 14:25 pm), Benali labelled Ings as 'outstanding' and is well aware that other clubs will come hunting for him when the window re-opens.

"He has been outstanding," Benali told Sky Sports. "He has been a huge reason behind Southampton's turnaround and their fortunes. We know the quality he possesses.

"It's always been a case of keeping him fit and keeping him on the pitch. He is doing that now, he's looking after himself extremely well and that confidence is there for everyone to see. The goals that he scores. He has to be in the England frame.

On whether Ings would go in the next transfer window given his form: "That is always the concern. Anyone who has played well, it is a worry [that he'll leave] and history shows that [for Southampton]. Quite rightly. I think anybody that performs well, at any club really, at Man City or Liverpool, if they are catching the eye then there will be other clubs interested in signing players.

"The form Danny Ings has been in this season. The goals he has scored, for sure. There are going to be clubs who will want a player of his calibre and he'll be attracting some interest."

HITC View:

A couple of seasons ago, Ings was at Liverpool where serious injury after serious injury played havoc on his playing time and lack of development at Anfield. But since he has been fit and able to play on a consistent basis, he has showcased the talents he has in his locker.

Ings has 18 goals in total to his name this season, with football at a standstill because of the global health pandemic. Many were backing him to make Gareth Southgate's Euro 2020 squad, but that tournament may now be postponed.

Either way, it doesn't hide the fact that Ings is now one of the most feared strikers in England's top-flight and a player that would suit Spurs down to a tee.