Charlie Adam says he's voted for Liverpool 29-yr-old as POTY, Jose Enrique comments

Liverpool are 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Charlie Adam has shared that he has voted for Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson as his Player of the Year.

The Reading player was responding to Jose Enrique Instagram message where the former Liverpool defender stated that Henderson, 29, deserves the gong.

Liverpool are two wins away from the Premier League title with Henderson being a key figure for them in the middle of the park – but they are made to wait with the current global health pandemic.

Nonetheless, Enrique posted on his personal Instagram account that Henderson 'deserves the credit' he hasn't been given before and should be awarded the POTY award.

Adam responded to his message by simply stating: “I voted for Hendo and TAA young player”.

HITC View:

More than likely, a Liverpool player will walk away with the PFA Player of the Year gong. But there are some calls for Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne to be recognised.

But given how dominant Liverpool have been on the domestic stage, it wouldn't be a surprise if a Virgil van Dijk, Henderson or a Sadio Mane walk away with the individual accolade.

Either way, all the above players have been outstanding this season and are a big reason as to why they are heading towards their first English title in 30 years.