Celtic could cost themselves millions if Lawwell doesn't act now

Ryan Christie is only contracted to Celtic until 2022.

In recent weeks and months we've seen speculation about some Celtic players leaving.

Just last week we saw Tottenham Hotspur being linked with Kristoffer Ajer, while Odsonne Edouard, Callum McGregor and James Forrest are routinely linked with moves down South.

Subscribe

One Celtic player we haven't heard much about, however, is Ryan Christie, but it's imperative that the Hoops protect themselves here.

That's because the 25-year-old attacker has scored a whopping 20 goals across all competitions this season - 19 for club, one for Scotland - and yet there isn't much by way of transfer talk.

The worrying thing is that Christie is only contracted to Parkhead for another two years and chief executive Peter Lawwell needs to tie him down to a new deal asap.

For whatever reason, his goalscoring form has gone under the radar a tad and he isn't being linked with big moves away from Glasgow.

But even if the season ends right now, Celtic are in danger of losing him in the summer - providing there is a transfer window - and the club could cost themselves millions if they don't give him a new deal.

Lawwell would get millions more for the former Inverness star if he had five years on his contract rather than two, which is what it is now.

Just because there isn't speculation it doesn't mean that a lot of clubs aren't taking a serious look at Christie and, with 20 goals from midfield or out wide, who can blame them?

Celtic need to act.