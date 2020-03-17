Quick links

Newcastle United

Premier League

Bruce names Newcastle man who's impressed him in training... he's not played all term

John Verrall
Steve Bruce, Manager of Newcastle United celebrates his teams opening goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St. James Park on October 06,...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow is yet to make a Premier League appearance all season.

Newcastle Manager Steve Bruce barks his orders during the Premier League match between Southampton and Newcastle United at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton on Saturday 7th March 2020.

Steve Bruce has praised Karl Darlow in the Shields Gazette, and insists that the Newcastle United goalkeeper looks good in training.

Darlow has struggled for game time at Newcastle in recent times, with Martin Dubravka establishing himself as number one.

Dubravka is set to be sidelined with injury, and if Bruce does have to call on Darlow, he insists he has full faith in the English stopper.

 

“Karl is very, very decent,” Bruce said. “I see him every day. He’s a very good goalkeeper, so if he gets his chance, I have no problem that he’ll be a very good deputy for him.”

Darlow’s chances of breaking into Newcastle’s team have taken a blow because of the suspension of the Premier League.

Karl Darlow of Newcastle United during the FA Cup match between West Bromwich Albion and Newcastle United at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich on Tuesday 3rd March 2020.

Darlow looked all set to be given a run of games, but Dubravka may actually be back by the time that the action restarts again now.

That will be a boost to Newcastle, as the Slovakian is such a reliable player for them.

However, Darlow may be disappointed not to be getting his opportunity, as he still has not featured in a Premier League match all season.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch