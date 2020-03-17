Bruce names Newcastle man who's impressed him in training... he's not played all term

Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow is yet to make a Premier League appearance all season.

Steve Bruce has praised Karl Darlow in the Shields Gazette, and insists that the Newcastle United goalkeeper looks good in training.

Darlow has struggled for game time at Newcastle in recent times, with Martin Dubravka establishing himself as number one.

Dubravka is set to be sidelined with injury, and if Bruce does have to call on Darlow, he insists he has full faith in the English stopper.

“Karl is very, very decent,” Bruce said. “I see him every day. He’s a very good goalkeeper, so if he gets his chance, I have no problem that he’ll be a very good deputy for him.”

Darlow’s chances of breaking into Newcastle’s team have taken a blow because of the suspension of the Premier League.

Darlow looked all set to be given a run of games, but Dubravka may actually be back by the time that the action restarts again now.

That will be a boost to Newcastle, as the Slovakian is such a reliable player for them.

However, Darlow may be disappointed not to be getting his opportunity, as he still has not featured in a Premier League match all season.