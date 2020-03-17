Quick links

'Bring him home': Burnley fans are dreaming of 29-year-old's return

Danny Owen
A Detailed view of the corner flag prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor on March 07, 2020 in Burnley, United Kingdom.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Could Burnley really bring Kieran Trippier back to the Premier League? Atletico Madrid's La Liga star still loves Sean Dyche and Turf Moor.

Kieran Trippier of Club Atletico de Madrid looks on during the Liga match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Sevilla FC at Wanda Metropolitano on March 07, 2020 in Madrid, Spain.

Matt Lowton has been a loyal servant to Burnley’s cause for five years now. But, with all due respect to one of the most reliable performers in Sean Dyche’s squad, he’s just not Kieran Trippier.

And if the opportunity arose, to chance to see this rampaging right-back fly down the flanks at Turf Moor once again would have Burnley fans everywhere packing their bags and making the 2,630 mile round trip from Lancashire to Madrid.

Speaking to the Burnley Express today, Trippier has admitted that he would only walk away from Spanish giants Atletico Madrid and return to English shores for one of his former clubs. And no, we’re not talking about Tottenham Hotspur or Manchester City.

Atletico Madrid's English defender Kieran Trippier controls the ball during the UEFA Champions league Round of 16 second leg football match between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid at Anfield...

 

“I would love to retire there. That's my aim, to retire at Burnley. I have a great relationship with Sean Dyche,” the England international quipped.

"I want to play as high as I can for as long as I can, but I'll know when the time is right. If I'm at Atleti for another two years that'll take me to 32 and Burnley's the only club that I'd come back to England for.”

Trippier might not have enjoyed the peak years of his career in claret and blue but he rightfully goes down as a modern-day Burnley hero. He was arguably the best player in the Championship as Dyche led this unassuming, unpretentious side to the promised land in 2014 after all.

And Trippier's gushing admission has Burnley supporters aplenty dreaming that this 29-year-old fans' favourite will soon swap the ‘Spanish Burnley’ for the real thing.

Kieran Trippier of Burnley celebrates the second goal by team mate Danny Ings during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Burnley at Ewood Park on March 9, 2014 in...

 

