Better Call Saul: Who is Max? Dedicado a Max features a puzzling dedication

Better Call Saul featured a surprise dedication in season 5's fifth episode.

Breaking Bad was a worldwide TV phenomenon when it aired between 2008 and 2013.

As a result, it was hardly surprising when the Better Call Saul prequel series was announced and began airing in 2015.

Since then, we've had four full seasons and in February 2020, the highly-anticipated fifth season arrived.

The most recent episode was the fifth in the season. However, the episode's title Dedicado a Max has proved puzzling for fans with many asking just who Max is.

ALSO ON NETFLIX: Lost Girls is a never-ending tragedy

Dedicado a Max

While episode 5 obviously has its story threads involving Jimmy McGill, the primary focus this time around is on Mike and a fortuitous meeting with one Gustavo Fring.

Their meeting comes at the very end of the episode with Gus offering Mike a chance to work for his drug empire.

Before Gus makes his offer, though, Mike quizzes him on the location he finds himself in.

"What is this place?" he asks, before Gus responds "Call it a memorial."

"To what?" Mike replies.

Well, that would be a memorial to this mysterious Max but just who is he?

Who is Max?

Maximino (Max) Arciniega was Gus Fring's business partner and helped to create the Los Pollos Hermanos range of restaurants as well as its behind-the-scenes drug empire.

We only ever see Max is one episode of Breaking Bad, the season 4 episode Hermanos where we see Gus and Max in a flashback scene pitching their meth to a cartel kingpin, Don Eladio.

However, their meeting turns sour and Max is shot by Hector Salamanca in front of Gus Fring.

When Mike and Gus meet in Better Call Saul, Gus speaks of getting revenge and, of course, he is talking about getting back at Salamanca for killing Max.

According to the Breaking Bad Wiki, Max is a 'close associate' of Gus Fring but it is hinted at that the pair may have been in a relationship although when quizzed about this in the past, Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan has neither confirmed or denied the rumours.

Where Max Arciniega got his name

One fascinating fact about Max Arciniega is that his name is actually taken from the actor of the same name who plays Krazy-8 in the Breaking Bad series.

As a result, the actor Max Arciniega has been at the centre of attention since the Dedicado a Max episode aired.

Better Call Saul season 5 is currently airing weekly on Netflix here in the UK and on AMC in the US.