Best "quarantine and chill" memes - all meanings from Twitter softbois to creative couples

Since a vast majority of us have moved into self-isolation or are practicing social distancing, the urge to 'isolate' with someone else has never been greater.

For many, this coronavirus pandemic is proving tough. Forced to stay indoors, little to no social contact; it's so distanced from the hustle-bustle of everyday life.

But for some, this period of self-isolation has only lead to the increased desire to spend it with another. And so, 'quarantine and chill' was born.

Here is our rundown of the best 'quarantine and chill' memes out there! We've got to have something to get us through this lockdown!

"This quarantine got me thinkin bout how I quarantined myself from your love and this virus has me feelin sick of the distance between us" #QuarantineAndChill pic.twitter.com/nsSwPSN5TL — Dgo (@3AGdoggyworld) March 13, 2020

Softbois want to "quarantine and chill"

"Netflix and chill" is so 2019. To mark what a s***show 2020 has been, we have a whole new wave of softbois capitalising on the quarantine as a means to flirt.

Yeah. It's as bad and cringey as you'd expect.

From Tinder messages to Bumble bios, people are taking on a new phrase - "quarantine and chill" - to woo. And for a large majority, it's not working.

But some pretty great memes have come of it!

View this post on Instagram on a real DONT start stockpiling its dUMB A post shared by (@coolskittles) on Mar 16, 2020 at 6:47pm PDT

Baby boom 2.0

The greatest irony of all is that this generation of millennial meme-lovers are so anti-Boomer, despite the fact they could be bringing on the next 'baby boom'.

Instead of baby boomers, many think they'll be called the "quaranteens."

Creativity can strike when you least expect it, they say.

Bout to be a lot of babies born in 9 months with all this “workin” from home. — brittany packnett cunningham is staying inside! (@MsPackyetti) March 12, 2020

All the babies born in 9 months will be known as the QUARANTEENS around 2033. #QuarantineAndChill #DuringMy14DayQuarantine pic.twitter.com/0NzmNxGFfi — ✖️Hudson✖️ (@danielhudsonll) March 13, 2020

Couples face quarantine

Although some are envious of couples who get to just stay in and "quarantine and chill" with one another, there are others pointing out the realities of being trapped indoors 24/7 with a loved one. It's not always that cozy and romantic!

At least others are highlighting - in meme form, of course - that this will be a struggle all round, not just for those facing it alone.

View this post on Instagram Damn (via: msgiro/twitter) A post shared by Daquan (@daquan) on Mar 15, 2020 at 3:02pm PDT My husband is very bookish. I can tell you what our quarantine will be like: me talking to him and he doesn’t hear a word I say because his nose is buried in a book ‍♀️ #QuarantineAndChill pic.twitter.com/35uh15hpK1 — LG (@laurnie234) March 13, 2020

Can't forget the creatives

For those not looking for love in this "quarantine and chill" season, many have instead taken to creativity.

Solo activities, developing a new skill or hobby has never looked so appealing.