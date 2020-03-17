Best "quarantine and chill" memes - all meanings from Twitter softbois to creative couples

Eve Burke-Edwards
Women in Melbourne
Since a vast majority of us have moved into self-isolation or are practicing social distancing, the urge to 'isolate' with someone else has never been greater.

For many, this coronavirus pandemic is proving tough. Forced to stay indoors, little to no social contact; it's so distanced from the hustle-bustle of everyday life. 

But for some, this period of self-isolation has only lead to the increased desire to spend it with another. And so, 'quarantine and chill' was born. 

Here is our rundown of the best 'quarantine and chill' memes out there! We've got to have something to get us through this lockdown! 

 Softbois want to "quarantine and chill"

"Netflix and chill" is so 2019. To mark what a s***show 2020 has been, we have a whole new wave of softbois capitalising on the quarantine as a means to flirt. 

Yeah. It's as bad and cringey as you'd expect. 

From Tinder messages to Bumble bios, people are taking on a new phrase - "quarantine and chill" - to woo. And for a large majority, it's not working. 

But some pretty great memes have come of it! 

Baby boom 2.0

The greatest irony of all is that this generation of millennial meme-lovers are so anti-Boomer, despite the fact they could be bringing on the next 'baby boom'. 

Instead of baby boomers, many think they'll be called the "quaranteens." 

Creativity can strike when you least expect it, they say. 

 

 

Couples face quarantine

Although some are envious of couples who get to just stay in and "quarantine and chill" with one another, there are others pointing out the realities of being trapped indoors 24/7 with a loved one. It's not always that cozy and romantic!

At least others are highlighting - in meme form, of course - that this will be a struggle all round, not just for those facing it alone. 

 
 
 
Can't forget the creatives

For those not looking for love in this "quarantine and chill" season, many have instead taken to creativity. 

Solo activities, developing a new skill or hobby has never looked so appealing.  

 

