Beastars: Legosi and Haru's precious relationship is a hit with fans of Netflix anime

Something that falls into that category is the newly-released anime series Beastars, the English and Japanese dub of which have both arrived on the streaming service.

Beastars is set in a world of anthropomorphic animals where society is divided between herbivores and carnivores, similar in a way to Disney's Zootropolis (Zootopia).

At the centre of the species divide, however, are Legosi and Haru, a wolf and rabbit who defy the laws of the world they live in to be together.

The first 12-episode season of Beastars arrived on Netflix on March 13th, 2020.

The series primarily follows Legosi (also referred to as Legoshi), a shy and awkward grey wolf who attends Cherryton High School.

We join him in the series as he works to solve the murder of Tem, an alpaca who was a member of the school's drama club.

Being a wolf, Legosi is feared by many but that starts to change when he meets a dwarf rabbit by the name of Haru.

Legosi and Haru cross paths at Cherryton High School and it's clear that, while awkward, the pair do have a connection of sorts.

Haru is known for a trait of promiscuity and the pair get close to sleeping with one another but out of awkward embarrassment, Legosi declines.

What this does lead to, however, is an unbelievably cute relationship where the pair can get closer to each other on a more personal rather than a physical level.

ok so im watching beastars AMD THAT ONE PART OF THE OP MAKES ME SO HAPPY,.....where haru and legosi are dancing together in the garden/fountain area its just so cute

Beastars fans have certainly not been disappointed by the series with many citing the relationship between the adorable Legosi and Haru as a highlight.

Just watch first episodes of Beastars I tell ya, Legosi x Haru is my fav

It's 3AM and I just finished binge watching the whole 1st Season of BEASTARS. I was gonna stop half way but it was getting so good. Gaahh Haru x Legosi omg I love them sm!

And finally, this Twitter fan even came up with some fan art in a similar style to Zootropolis (Zootopia).

I love this Zootopia style Beastars art of Legosi and Haru! Haru looks cute here too.

