Arteta reportedly could sign player Emery loves, he called him 'very good'

Unai Emery reportedly felt that Samuel Umtiti would be a better signing for Arsenal than Dayot Upamecano last summer, and Mikel Arteta could sign him.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery could be left jealous, if Mikel Arteta does bring Samuel Umtiti to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

The Daily Star suggests that Emery wanted to sign Umtiti for Arsenal last summer, but the club were more keen to sign Dayot Upamecano.

Indeed, when Arsenal were said to be interested in Umtiti last year, Emery did little to quash the rumours.

"He’s a very good player," Emery said to the Metro at the time.

"I’ve always had French players in my teams. At Valencia, Sevilla, PSG and here at Arsenal. I’ve always been able to count on those players."

Arsenal are now being linked with Umtiti again, with Sport suggesting that the French defender has been offered to them.

Whether Arsenal will make a move for Umtiti remains to be seen, but he could still fit the mould of what the Gunners are looking for.

Arteta is likely to be on the hunt for a defender in the summer, as his side have not looked particularly secure at the back this term.

Umtiti could help Arsenal become far harder to beat, if he was to get back to his best in North London.

Umtiti has struggled with injury in recent seasons, but at his best he possesses exactly what the Gunners have been lacking.

The Barca centre-back has pace, power and aggression - and would surely step into Arsenal’s team as a key player immediately.

It it understandable why Emery wanted him last season, as he would have made an excellent addition to Arsenal’s squad, and Arteta should give serious consideration to bringing him in over the summer, if the Gunners have been given a chance.