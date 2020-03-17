Animal Crossing: Who is Audie the wolf in New Horizons? 88-year-old grandma is immortalised in series!

An 88-year-old grandma seems to have been immortalised in Animal Crossing New Horizons through a wolf named Audie.

While it's currently unknown when DOOM Eternal is coming to Switch, Nintendo enthusiasts aren't too concerned as Animal Crossing New Horizons comes out in just a matter of days. The latest instalment brings about a bunch of new features and villagers, and one of these unique inhabitants is a wolf named Audie. And, for those who aren't in the know, you'll be touched to discover that this fresh-faced villager is most likely named after an 88-year-old grandma who is famous amongst the Animal Crossing community.

Before Animal Crossing New Horizons comes out on March 20th, you can preload the instalment so you can play the second it launches. However, before event that, you can plan the layout of your island and even make your own IRL boarding pass.

Provided you've done all of the above and are merely waiting for the game to become playable so you can better tolerate these hard and boring times, below you can discover about the likely real-life inspiration behind a new wolf character named Audie.

Who is Audie the wolf in Animal Crossing New Horizons?

Audie is a wolf in Animal Crossing New Horizons who appears to be named after an 88-year-old grandma called Audrey.

As for where this arises from, Audrey is famous amongst the Animal Crossing community for having played New Leaf for 3,580 hours with the username Audie.

In regard to who first spotted the ode by Nintendo, Reddit user Koolwala (via Eurogamer) made a post in the Animal Crossing subreddit.

The posted screenshot of Audie the wolf stems from Nintendo World Report TV's review, and since then the community has been gushing over the probable reference because of how unforgettably sweet the grandma's video and tour of her village was.

Audrey's grandson, Paul Hubans, recently posted on Twitter that he's struggling with travelling due to the current pandemic, but that he's looking forward to getting back to his gran so he can give her some gifts and make better videos with her.

As much as I want to try and enjoy the trip I'm incredibly stressed and scared due to current events. I could barely sleep last night and we can't figure out if we should turn back or push on; we're only 500 miles in with 2000 left and seems like developments get worse each day. — Paul ⚔️ Hubans (@phubans) March 17, 2020

We've been planning this move for months and gran has been a big motivation for us going to PA. We've bought her a lot of gifts and I got a better camera to make videos with her. It sucks so much that this is happening right now but I just want to get home to gran. Wish me luck. — Paul ⚔️ Hubans (@phubans) 17 March 2020