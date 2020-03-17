Agent performs U-turn on Rangers star's Ibrox future amid £22m Spurs rumours

Rangers defender Borna Barisic has been linked away from Ibrox.

Rangers defender Borna Barisic has enjoyed a superb season – and that means clubs are now circling for his services come the end of the campaign.

The Gers saw Barisic struggle in his first season at Ibrox last term, but he has really knuckled down and improved, becoming one of the first names on the team sheet.

Barisic, 27, has racked up a staggering 14 assists from left back this season, and even earned a new contract with Rangers late in January.

Still, speculation surrounds his future. Just a couple of weeks ago, the Daily Record reported quotes from Barisic's agent Ives Cakarun, in which he claimed that Rangers couldn't stop Barisic from leaving as Napoli wanted him.

Since then, 90Min have claimed that Tottenham Hotspur want to sign Barisic this summer, and would be prepared to spend around £22million to bring him to North London.

Now, agent Cakarun has been speaking once again, this time telling Calcio Napoli 24 that Barisic is focused on Rangers until the summer of 2021, ruling out a move to Napoli.

“Napoli? Borna is concentrated only on the path with Rangers until next summer,” said Cakarun.

This is quite the U-turn from Cakaran, who seems to be committing more than a year more of Barisic at Ibrox despite the rumoured interest - and would leave Napoli and Spurs having to look elsewhere for a new left back.