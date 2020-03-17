'A mistake': 28-year-old regrets choosing Italy despite Everton and Sunderland interest in 2011

Premier League duo Everton and Sunderland wanted to sign Federico Macheda when he left Manchester United on loan in 2011.

Federico Macheda has admitted that he regrets his decision to join Sampdoria on loan in 2011 despite interest from Everton and Sunderland, speaking to Goal.

In January 2011, less than two years after a teenage Italian etched his name into Manchester United folklore with that stunning, stoppage-time winner against Aston Villa, Macheda found himself heading to Italy on a short-term deal.

But it’s fair to say a spell at Sampdoria didn’t quite go to plan for a striker who had struggled to kick on after exploding onto the scene with a goal that all-but sealed the 2009 Premier League title for Sir Alex Ferguson’s Red Devils.

Macheda failed to score in 14 Serie A games for the Genoa-based outfit and, if he could turn back the clock, he might have given more thought to the idea of joining Everton or Sunderland instead.

“I wouldn’t make that decision again. I once said that going to Sampdoria was a mistake because it was a negative experience for me but it’s part and parcel of a footballer’s career,” said Macheda, who is still determined to see the light in what was a dark era.

“Sometimes you take a good, sometimes a bad decision. That one was a bad one. But it was a good lesson, which taught me a lot.”

There is no telling of course how Macheda’s career would have panned out if he had made a move to Goodison Park or the Stadium of Light instead, though it’s fair to say that, at the age of 28, he has failed to live up to such exalted expectations.

After spells at QPR, Birmingham City, Cardiff, Nottingham Forest and Doncaster Rovers, Macheda is now leading the line in Greece with Panathinaikos.

He does, however, have 12 goals in 23 league games this season – making 2019/20 the most prolific campaign of his life so far.