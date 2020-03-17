7.7 miles; Reported Liverpool target has the best running stats in the league

Jurgen Klopp's Premier League leaders reportedly want to raid Serie A giants Inter Milan for Marcelo Brozovic - is he a perfect fit at Anfield?

If there is one statistic which sums up why Liverpool reportedly want Marcelo Brozovic at Anfield, it is not his tally of five assists from central midfield for Serie A challengers Inter Milan.

It may not even be his almost 90 per cent pass completion rate, or his record of 2.7 tackles per game in the Champions League.

As Corriere dello Sport have pointed out, Brozovic covers more distance than any other player in the Italian top flight. No one in Serie A can match the Croatian’s tally of 12.5 kilometres, or 7.7 miles, across 90 minutes of football each weekend.

And while the Merseyside giants no longer thrash out that ‘heavy metal football’ that epitomised the early days of the Jurgen Klopp era, instead cultivating a more controlled, radio friendly sound, the German is still a composer who views tempo as the backbone of the Liverpool orchestra.

At their best, this Liverpool team strangles even the very best opposition with their relentless hassling, harrying, pressing and thrusting.

While Klopp’s midfield is a little low on inspiration, it is high on perspiration with James Milner, Gini Wijnaldum, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho ahead of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita in the pecking order thanks to their fierce work-rate.

Brozovic, however, combines the grit of a Fabinho with the guile of a Keita. Not only would he adapt almost immediately to Klopp's tactical plans, he could also provide the kind of defence splitting passes not seen since Philippe Coutinho's pomp.

FC Inter News reports that Liverpool could consider triggering his £55 million release clause and, if they do just that, Anfield could soon welcome a player who looks pretty much tailor-made for a Jurgen Klopp side.