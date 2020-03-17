£3m Leeds star could get robbed of Premier League football....again

The Leeds United defender might not be around if and when the team make their Premier League return.

Leeds United's promotion bid is very much up in the air right now.

Prior to the English Football League calendar being suspended until April 4, Leeds were in pole position to finally book their Premier League return.

At the moment, United are top of the Championship and seven points clear of third-placed Fulham with nine games to go.

If not for the COVID-19 outbreak, the Whites, who have won five games in a row, probably would have won promotion back to the big time and still might, even if the 2019-20 campaign is declared over.

If Leeds do go up, one player who might not be around to experience the Premier League is Barry Douglas.

It looks right now like Douglas, a £3 million signing in 2018 [Sky Sports], is Marcelo Bielsa's third-choice left-back, behind Stuart Dallas and Ezgjan Alioski. And with the exciting Leif Davis also coming through, Bielsa really isn't short on players for that position.

Will there be a need for Douglas?

Being sold before making a top-tier appearance will devastate the Scot, who helped Wolverhampton Wanderers to promotion in 2018 but was sold to the Elland Road club a few months later.

And it's very probable that history could repeat itself for the 30-year-old defender this summer, providing there is a transfer window and if the West Yorkshire side go up.