Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

£3m Leeds star could get robbed of Premier League football....again

Shane Callaghan
Barry Douglas of Leeds in action during a Leeds United training session at HBF Park on July 16, 2019 in Perth, Australia.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Leeds United defender might not be around if and when the team make their Premier League return.

Barry Douglas of Leeds United takes a throw in during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Bristol City at Elland Road on November 24, 2018 in Leeds, England.

Leeds United's promotion bid is very much up in the air right now.

Prior to the English Football League calendar being suspended until April 4, Leeds were in pole position to finally book their Premier League return.

At the moment, United are top of the Championship and seven points clear of third-placed Fulham with nine games to go.

If not for the COVID-19 outbreak, the Whites, who have won five games in a row, probably would have won promotion back to the big time and still might, even if the 2019-20 campaign is declared over.

 

If Leeds do go up, one player who might not be around to experience the Premier League is Barry Douglas.

It looks right now like Douglas, a £3 million signing in 2018 [Sky Sports], is Marcelo Bielsa's third-choice left-back, behind Stuart Dallas and Ezgjan Alioski. And with the exciting Leif Davis also coming through, Bielsa really isn't short on players for that position.

Will there be a need for Douglas?

Being sold before making a top-tier appearance will devastate the Scot, who helped Wolverhampton Wanderers to promotion in 2018 but was sold to the Elland Road club a few months later.

And it's very probable that history could repeat itself for the 30-year-old defender this summer, providing there is a transfer window and if the West Yorkshire side go up.

Leeds United's Barry Douglas prepares to take a corner during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Queens Park Rangers at Elland Road on December 8, 2018 in Leeds,...

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch