Tottenham Hotspur

29-year-old categorically rules out ever coming back to Tottenham

Sam Preston
Kieran Trippier talks to the press at St Georges Park on May 22, 2018 in Burton-upon-Trent, England.
Kieran Trippier says he'd only return to England to join Burnley.

Kieran Trippier of Club Atletico de Madrid looks on during the Liga match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Sevilla FC at Wanda Metropolitano on March 07, 2020 in Madrid, Spain.

England international defender Kieran Trippier left Tottenham last summer to join Diego Simeone's watertight backline at Atletico Madrid.

Speaking to the Burnley Express, Trippier named the Clarets as the only English club he would play for again, expressing no desire to return to the north London club.

 

Trippier said of Burnley, the club he joined Tottenham from: "I would love to retire there. That's my aim, to retire at Burnley. I have a great relationship with Sean Dyche. I want to play as high as I can for as long as I can, but I'll know when the time is right.

"If I'm at Atleti for another two years that'll take me to 32 and Burnley's the only club that I'd come back to England for. That's the way I want it to plan out. I want to play here for as long as I can and then finish playing for a manager like Sean Dyche while ending my career at Burnley. That's where I want to finish."

Danny Ings (L) and Kieran Trippier of Burnley applaud fans after the Barclays Premier League match between Burnley and Stoke City at Turf Moor on May 16, 2015 in Burnley, England.

Trippier had a poor final season at Tottenham after the euphoria of the World Cup the summer before but made an outstanding move during the summer.

Many English players do not go abroad, preferring to stay where they are comfortable but Trippier took a risk.

He is now working for one of the best managers in world football, at a club with an outstanding record in recent seasons - and they just knocked Liverpool out of the Champions League.

The Tottenham team he left behind has had a shocking season while Burnley sit just two points and two places back from them, as Dyche has overseen another impressive campaign.

