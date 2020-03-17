£280k-a-week man responds when asked if he'd join Everton

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been cheekily asked to join Everton by a supporter of the Toffees.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swatted aside suggestions that he would ever join Everton on joe.co.uk.

An optimistic Everton supporter was tasked with questioning the Liverpool boss ahead of the scheduled Merseyside derby.

And during the interview, he asked whether Klopp would be interested in taking over from Carlo Ancelotti at Goodison Park, when the Italian leaves.

But Klopp said: "No, no, no no no.

"I was at Dortmund so I can't go to Schalke.

"I'm at Liverpool so I can't go to Everton. No chance. That's a rule.”

Klopp’s answer is likely to go down well with Liverpool fans, who will admire his loyalty again.

The German manager, who is on a £280,000-a-week contract (Give Me Sport), is already a Liverpool legend for the job he has done at Anfield.

Klopp guided Liverpool to the Champions League, and looks set to lead them to their first Premier League title this campaign.

Everton, meanwhile, have also made improvements since Ancelotti took charge so far.

The Toffees have moved into 12th place in the Premier League table, and Ancelotti’s attacking brand of football has won plenty of praise so far.