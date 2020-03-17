26-year-old could be simply unstoppable for Tottenham next season

Harry Kane could be at the peak of his powers for Tottenham Hotspur next season.

Every cloud has a silver lining and for Tottenham Hotspur, one big positive could come out of the potentially-lengthy hiatus.

The Premier League has been suspended until April 4 at the earliest and, according to The Independent, there's only a 'tiny' chance it'll be back by then, as COVID-19 continues to spread around Britain and Europe.

This means that there's a genuine chance of Euro 2020 being called off, but one Tottenham player could benefit long term as a result of all this.

Harry Kane hasn't kicked a ball for Spurs since January 1 due to a hamstring injury but he's back in training ahead of his projected return, which was next month.

However, it doesn't look like the North Londoners will have Kane back up front any time soon because, well, there may be no games for him - for club or country.

The truth is that Kane has needed a break for years. The 26-year-old missed only nine Premier League games between 2015 and 2018.

But the layoff could help him return in the best possible condition in time for next season, and there's no telling how powerful Kane could be when he's at the peak of his powers in terms of sharpness.