23-year-old not sure if he'll be at Newcastle next season

Valentino Lazaro has spoken about his first Newcastle goal, the club's fans and his future.

Newcastle loanee Valentino Lazaro has spoken to the club's official website about a range of topics, including his maiden goal in black and white.

Lazaro seems happy at St James' Park and says he felt the support from the fans as soon as he made his debut for Steve Bruce's side.

 

Lazaro, 23, said: "When I came here, I felt the support not just from the fans (but) from my teammates and from the coaches as well. I had a pretty good start here in training, but then of course the first games came and we didn't win. Then I had the red card. (My first goal) was definitely not in the best goal.

"But sometimes you just have to make the run and just be there. That’s what happened and, in the end, it came out important because we still conceded two goals. I was very happy after that game. I've had a lot of questions about summer already. I'm fully focused here. I'm happy to be here. I'm not really thinking about just my own future right now."

Newcastle have struggled to find consistent quality in that right back or right wing back position but Lazaro has shown signs of promise.

That red card against Crystal Palace wasn't ideal, but it was late on in the match and Lazaro feels he had a good game apart from that late trip on Wilfried Zaha.

The whole of football is in a state of limbo at the minute, and that's especially true of a player like Lazaro who signed up for a short spell in a foreign country and will likely be here longer.

What happens with loanees if the season is extended remains to be seen but Lazaro seems happy to be at Newcastle and focused on the job at hand, whenever it resumes.

