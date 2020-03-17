Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

22-year-old who left Tottenham last year is 'trying to emulate' Janssen

Sam Preston
Shayon Harrison of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League 2 match between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton on January 15, 2018 in Enfield, England.
Shayon Harrison says Vincent Janssen advised him to join Dutch club Almere.

Shayon Harrison of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League 2 match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at The Lamex Stadium on September 14, 2018 in Stevenage, England.

Shayon Harrison left Tottenham last summer to join Dutch second tier side Almere City and has told Planet Football about the role of Vincent Janssen in the move.

He told of how Janssen is a legend at the club and the striker advised the 22-year-old to go there and kickstart his career.

 

Harrison said of Janssen: "He is a legend at Almere, where he started his career, so I sought his advice and he helped me with the decision to move here.

"I am trying to emulate his path, as Vinny went from Almere to AZ Alkmaar in the Eredivisie, and then to the Premier League."

Tottenham Hotspur's Vincent Janssen

Janseen joined Almere in 2013, having come through the youth ranks at Feyenoord and played for the club until 2015, netting 29 league goals in 69 appearances.

Both Janssen and Harrison failed to prove themselves as a reliable backup striker to Harry Kane and left the club during the reign of Mauricio Pochettino.

What a player like Harrison needs is regular football, which he didn't get at Tottenham. He has played 17 league games this season, netting seven goals in the Dutch second tier.

It may seem like a big step down from Tottenham but he is clearly looking to work his way up again by playing matches and scoring goals - on Janssen's advice.

(L-R) Shayon Harrison of Almere City FC, Roger Riera of NAC Breda during the Dutch Keuken Kampioen Divisie match between NAC Breda v Almere City at the Rat Verlegh Stadium on February 21,...

