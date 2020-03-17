Quick links

Newcastle United

Premier League

£20m man responds when asked if he'll be a Newcastle player next season

John Verrall
Valentino Lazaro of Newcastle United scores his sides third goal during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between West Bromwich Albion and Newcastle United at The Hawthorns on March 03, 2020 in...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newcastle United winger Valentino Lazaro has already opened his goalscoring account since moving to St. James' Park on loan in January.

Valentino Lazaro of Newcastle United scores his sides third goal during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between West Bromwich Albion and Newcastle United at The Hawthorns on March 03, 2020 in...

Valentino Lazaro has suggested to the Shields Gazette that his future remains undecided when asked whether he will be at Newcastle United next season.

Newcastle have taken Lazaro on loan until the end of the campaign, and he has made a bright start at St. James’ Park.

Lazaro already has one goal to his name, and since being switched into a more advanced position he has caught the eye at Newcastle.

There have now been suggestions that the Magpies could move to sign the £20 million winger (The Sun) on a permanent basis at the end of the campaign.

 

But when asked if he would sign for Newcastle permanently, Lazaro said: “I've had a lot of questions about summer already.

“But what I can say is that I'm fully focused here – I wouldn't have come here if I wouldn't be committed to the club.

“I'm happy to be here, and just focus on that. I'm not really thinking about just my own future right now. I want to help the club achieve their goals and, of course, show myself as well.”

Valentino Lazaro of Newcastle United FC (23) during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Newcastle United at Selhurst Park on February 22, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Lazaro is currently on loan at Newcastle from Inter Milan, but it seems that he has little future at the San Siro.

Lazaro failed to make much of an impact during his time with the Italian club, who could surely be willing to do business with Newcastle, if Steve Bruce’s side were to make a bid.

Lazaro can play either anywhere down the right-hand side of the pitch, and his versatility could make him an appealing addition to Bruce in the summer.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch