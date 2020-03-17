£20m man responds when asked if he'll be a Newcastle player next season

Newcastle United winger Valentino Lazaro has already opened his goalscoring account since moving to St. James' Park on loan in January.

Valentino Lazaro has suggested to the Shields Gazette that his future remains undecided when asked whether he will be at Newcastle United next season.

Newcastle have taken Lazaro on loan until the end of the campaign, and he has made a bright start at St. James’ Park.

Lazaro already has one goal to his name, and since being switched into a more advanced position he has caught the eye at Newcastle.

There have now been suggestions that the Magpies could move to sign the £20 million winger (The Sun) on a permanent basis at the end of the campaign.

But when asked if he would sign for Newcastle permanently, Lazaro said: “I've had a lot of questions about summer already.

“But what I can say is that I'm fully focused here – I wouldn't have come here if I wouldn't be committed to the club.

“I'm happy to be here, and just focus on that. I'm not really thinking about just my own future right now. I want to help the club achieve their goals and, of course, show myself as well.”

Lazaro is currently on loan at Newcastle from Inter Milan, but it seems that he has little future at the San Siro.

Lazaro failed to make much of an impact during his time with the Italian club, who could surely be willing to do business with Newcastle, if Steve Bruce’s side were to make a bid.

Lazaro can play either anywhere down the right-hand side of the pitch, and his versatility could make him an appealing addition to Bruce in the summer.