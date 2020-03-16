Who plays Tommy in The Good Karma Hospital? Scarlett Alice Johnson is a welcome addition to series 3

The Good Karma Hospital is back on ITV but who plays new arrival, Tommy?

The first episode of a new TV series always brings about a swathe of new cast additions.

The same can be said for ITV's The Good Karma Hospital as the India-based drama returned for its third series in 2020 after two years away from our screens.

The new series began on Sunday, March 15th, five months after series 3 debuted in Australia.

One of the main new additions in series 3 is the character Tommy, Greg McConnell's daughter, but who is the actress playing her?

MEET THE CAST: The Good Karma Hospital series 3 welcomes new stars

The Good Karma Hospital series 3

After last airing on ITV in the spring of 2018, fans of The Good Karma Hospital have had a long wait for series 3.

That wait finally came to an end in March 2020 as the third series finally arrived with Amanda Redman still leading the way as Dr Lydia Fonseca alongside her partner Greg McConnell, played by Neil Morrissey.

The first episode in series 3 proves to be a turbulent one for Greg as his bar faces troubling times and his free-spirited daughter, Tommy, makes an unannounced visit.

Who plays Tommy in The Good Karma Hospital?

Tommy is played in The Good Karma Hospital by Scarlett Alice Johnson.

After jokingly introducing herself as a demanding customer, Tommy is clearly proof that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree as she and her father get on well.

The 34-year-old London-born actress only makes a brief appearance in episode 1 but as the final scene shows, it looks like she's here to stay for the foreseeable future.

I haven't tweeted for a long old while or even checked in here but wanna say a quick congrats to all the @ITV and @TigerAspectUK team for @goodkarmahosp I'm so proud to be a part of this series. I just watched it and am now longing for those beaches pic.twitter.com/QJ0LXmvvGw — Scarlett Alice Johnson (@Scarlett_AJ) March 15, 2020

Scarlett Alice Johnson: Films and TV

Scarlett Alice Johnson has been working in the acting industry since her late teens.

Born in 1985, she made her debut in 2003 in the BBC soap opera EastEnders where she played the character Vicki Fowler in over 200 episodes until 2004.

Following on from that, she's appeared in a total of 20 acting roles including the films Adulthood and Panic Button as well as the TV series Beaver Falls, Big Bad World, Call the Midwife and the BBC three comedy Pramface where she starred as Laura Derbyshire.

Series 3 of The Good Karma Hosptial, featuring Scarlett Alice Johnson, continues at 8pm on Sunday, March 22nd with the six-episode series expected to conclude on April 19th.