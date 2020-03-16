When does DOOM Eternal come out on Nintendo Switch? ID Software says it won't be a "huge delay"

Nintendo gamers are wondering when DOOM Eternal comes out on the Switch so they can join in on slaying demons.

DOOM Eternal comes out very soon for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and its director has already said that he has plenty of ideas for both DLC and future instalments. However, while its release on the aforementioned consoles and systems is imminent, Nintendo Switch gamers are simply wondering when they'll be able to participate in the demon slaying to raucous heavy metal music.

The director of DOOM Eternal, Hugo Martin, recently appeared on the fantastic Joe Rogan podcast and you should definitely listen to/watch the episode as it will teach you some neat things about the game such as the fact it takes inspiration from Way Of The Dragon. Granted, Joe Rogan isn't entirely in the know about video games as by his own admission he largely avoids them to prevent addiction, but the chat is still an enjoyable one to watch for fans of DOOM.

However, the director's chat on the podcast didn't provide any insight as to when the game will come out on Nintendo Switch, so below you'll discover what ID Software have said about its launch on Nintendo's system.

When does DOOM Eternal come out on PS4, Xbox One and PC?

DOOM Eternal comes out on PS4, Xbox One, and PC on March 20th.

Provided you're definitely going to play it and therefore aren't waiting for reviews to make up your mind, you'll probably want to pre-order DOOM Eternal on either PS4 or Xbox One now to get the following (via PSN Store):

A digital copy of DOOM 64, a cult classic available for the first time on Sony consoles

DOOM Revenant Player Skin

Cultist Base Master Level - A remixed version of the campaign level 'Cultist Base,' with new challenges and surprises

Throwback Shotgun Weapon Skin

When does DOOM Eternal come out on Nintendo Switch?

There's no release date for when DOOM Eternal will come out on Nintendo Switch.

However, while there's no official release date for DOOM Eternal on the Switch, we can be optimistic about its delay not being too significant judging by the comments of ID Software's Matty Stratton in January.

As reported by Nintendo Wire (via TiLMENDOMINATION), Stratton stated the following about when the game will be released on Nintendo's console:

“It’s coming out a bit later than the game is on current consoles and PC, and really that’s just because we want to finish the game on those platforms and then give Panic Button – our partner on it – the time they need to really pull those refinements into the Switch version.

It’s not going to be a huge delay, but we haven’t announced the launch time frame yet, but they are fantastic partners. They are masters of that platform.”

This doesn't provide a release window, but - at the very least - it suggests that Nintendo Switch loyalists won't have to wait an unreasonable amount of time to be able to slather themselves in the blood of demons from the fiery pit of Hell.