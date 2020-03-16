Westworld season 3 episode 1 cast: Rafi Gavron, Marshawn Lynch and Lena Waithe

The Westworld season 3 episode 1 cast welcomes some great new additions.

The seventies saw no shortage of soon-to-be iconic sci-fi efforts.

Across the decade, audiences were invited to witness the likes of Alien, Silent Running, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Soylent Green, Solaris, and of course, the birth of Star Wars.

However, when discussing the genre output of the time, there has been an increasing fondness shown for Michael Crichton's Westworld. So, when it was announced that Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy would bring it to the small screen courtesy of HBO, there was a great deal of hype.

It eventually arrived in 2016 and served as a groundbreaking and imaginative companion to the original film, building upon its ideas while ushering it into the new century with intelligence and passion.

Viewership was impressive and helped facilitate a further season, and now, we're all flocking to sink our teeth into the third batch of episodes. Considering the reception from both critics and audiences, it's no surprise to see that the show is more star-studded than ever, with a wealth of great new additions yet again.

Westworld season 3 episode 1 cast

As highlighted by IMDb, listed below are the Westworld season 3 episode 1 cast members:

Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores Abernathy

Thandie Newton as Maeve Millay

Jeffrey Wright as Bernard Lowe

Tessa Thompson as Charlotte Hale

Aaron Paul as Caleb Nichols

Ed Harris as Man in Black

Tommy Flanagan as Martin Connells

Lena Waithe as Ash

Marshawn Lynch as Giggles

Rafi Gavron as Roderick

Russell Wong as Brompton

Wayne Pére as Therapist

Michael Filipowich as Joe

Payman Maadi as Elliot

Charmin Lee as Joanna

Of course, some of these will be all too familiar, so let's take a moment to spotlight some of the exciting newcomers...

Spotlighting Rafi Gavron

In the role of Roderick in season 3 episode 1, we have Rafi Gavron.

Audiences may recently have seen him play Aarfy in the 2019 TV series Catch-22, but he's also been in other such TV projects as Counterpart (he played Edgar), Homecoming (Rainey), Bones (Benny Pence), From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series (Pablo), Life Unexpected (Bobby 'Bug' Guthrie), 24 (Hamid Al-Zarian) and more.

If there are any fans of Bradley Cooper's 2018 mega-hit A Star is Born, it's worth noting that he played Rez Gavron, Ally's antagonistic and sly manager.

Other film roles include Tracers (Dylan), Snitch (Jason Collins) and The Cold Light of Day (Josh).

Rafi Gavron attends the premiere of Hulu's "Catch-22" on May 07, 2019 in Hollywood, California.

Westworld: Marshawn Lynch as Giggles

Here for the season, Marshawn Lynch is set to become a fan-favourite as Giggles.

Foremostly, he's known as a running back for the Seattle Seahawks of the NFL. It's not all sports for this 33-year-old multi-talent though!

According to IMDb, he first appeared on screens in the 2013 movie Matt's Chance (he played Massive Goon) starring Edward Furlong.

Fast forward to 2014 and he appeared on a couple of episodes of comedy-sport series The League alongside the likes of Mark Duplass and Nick Kroll, later appearing in a 2017 episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Same Energy.

(L-R) Marshawn Lynch and Thandie Newton attend the Los Angeles Season 3 premiere of the HBO drama series "Westworld" at TCL Chinese Theatre on March 05, 2020 in Hollywood, California.

Lena Waithe joins the mix

Screenwriter, producer, and actress Lena Waithe is also a regular on the new season, tackling the role of Ash.

Focusing on her screen work, fans will know her well as Denise on the hit series Master of None with Aziz Ansari, while she's also starred in the likes of The Healing Powers of Dude (Lord Dingwall), Dear White People (P. Ninny), Transparent (Jane) and Steven Spielberg's imaginative 2018 blockbuster, Ready Player One (Aech/Helen).

More recently, her writing talents have given us the film Queen & Slim and series like Boomerang and The Chi.

