West Ham reportedly scout ‘best midfielder in league’, manager concedes he could be sold

West Ham United have been linked with Ipswich Town’s Flynn Downes.

According to TWTD, West Ham United have been scouting Ipswich Town’s Flynn Downes with manager Paul Lambert admitting he could leave.

The England U19 international has been a bright spark for Town this season.

The Tractor Boys have had a disappointing time in League One following their relegation from the Championship last season.

But Downes has been impressive, making 29 League One starts and averaging 2.5 tackles and an 81.3% pass-accuracy rate (Whoscored).

Speaking to TWTD, Lambert feels he is the best midfielder in the league but admits his side will likely sell him if a decent offer arrives this summer.

“Listen, it could well be [his last season at Portman Road]. As I’ve said before if someone comes in with a helluva lot of money are we in a position to turn it down? No, we’re not. In my opinion he’s the best midfielder in the league,” Lambert explained.

Ipswich are tenth in League One, having lost four straight games.

The suspension amid the Covid-19 virus could give the side a chance to reboot should the season resume over the next couple of months.

West Ham, meanwhile, may look at Downes as an ideal opportunity to strike a bargain.

The Hammers will want to beef up their midfield options this summer with Declan Rice, Mark Noble and January signing Tomas Soucek first-choice options.

Captain Noble turns 33 in May. Downes is a similar player, suggesting he may be seen as a potential long-term replacement.