Van Dijk talks about messages he gets from fans of Liverpool's rivals

Virgil van Dijk says he's aware of taunts from rival fans.

Virgil van Dijk says it would be nice to silence rival fans by lifting the Premier League title with Liverpool, according to the Daily Mirror, 15/03, page 70.

He says he knows rival fans have taunted the Reds about the fact it has been so long since they were kings of the top flight for quite some time now.

Van Dijk said: "I have been aware of it because it has been such a while since we won the league. Rival fans always talk about us not having won the Premier League and when you are at the club, you get these messages as well.

"It is something we are striving to achieve. We play for trophies all the time. Anyone is entitled to their opinion and the conversation about us not winning the league for so long is something I shut out, that doesn't bother me at all. Other supporters and people from other clubs don't bother us - but it will be nice to make them shut up."

Liverpool are agonisingly close to ending their long wait for a Premier League title and even if, for whatever reason, they don't get there this season, they look best placed to get there next time around.

Given Liverpool's strong record in European competition in modern times, their domestic record has been the biggest stick with which rival fans can beat them.

Thanks to the likes of van Dijk, they are clearly the best team in the country and they should be crowned champions at some point in the coming months.

Of course if they aren't, those messages van Dijk has been getting reminding him Liverpool haven't won the league in so long, may ramp up again.