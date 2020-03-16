‘Uproar’: Talksport pundit makes Liverpool and Leeds United claim

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are at the top of the Premier League, while Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United are leading the Championship.

Darren Bent gave his take on the situation of Liverpool and Leeds United on talkSPORT (6:09pm, March 14, 2020).

The former Derby County striker believes that the season has to finish, and that it would not be fair on Liverpool or Leeds United if the campaign is cancelled and declared null and void.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are on the verge of winning the Premier League title this season, while Marcelo Bielsa’s team are currently at the top of the Championship table at the moment.

The Premier League and the Championship have been suspended until April 3, but there are doubts whether football will resume next month.

West Ham United vice-chairman Karren Brady recently suggested for the season to be cancelled in The Sun, but she has since clarified her stance on Twitter (click here to read more).

Bent said on talkSPORT (6:09pm, March 14, 2020): “Teams will be in uproar. Liverpool in uproar, teams at the bottom, teams coming up, West Brom and Leeds.

“What happens there? Me as a football fan, I would love to see Leeds in the Premier League again, obviously of more recent times, we have seen West Brom in there.

“Of course showing no disrespect to them, but Leeds who have been out for so long, fought all the way to come back, should have done it last season, didn’t happen, and to be so close this season and then obviously that gets taken away, that would be absolutely devastating.”

Season cannot be cancelled

There is still enough time for the season to resume. With not too many games left, teams can play twice in a week and can get the job done.

It would not be fair on the likes of Liverpool, Leeds United and clubs who are aiming to avoid relegation or clinch promotion to have the season cancelled.