Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Scottish Premiership

'Unreal': Some fans react to BT Sport pundits comments about Liverpool & Celtic

Amir Mir
Neil Lennon, Manager of Celtic during the Scottish Cup Quarter Final match between St Johnstone and Celtic at McDiarmid Park on March 01, 2020 in Perth, Scotland.
Amir Mir Profile
Amir Mir

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool and Celtic are sitting top of their respective leagues in England and Scotland.

Pundit and ex-Celtic player Chris Sutton looks on prior to the Betfred Cup Final between Celtic and Aberdeen at Hampden Park on December 2, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Chris Sutton's recent comments about Liverpool and Celtic has resulted in quite a reaction from fans who believe he has contradicted himself. 

The former Celtic striker claimed that amid the global health pandemic you cannot just crown Liverpool champions, as he wrote in his Daily Mail column. 

But, with Celtic also sitting top of their respective league in Scotland, Sutton feels crowing Neil Lennon's men champions is the 'only sensible move' if this current season cannot be completed, as he told the Daily Record.

 

In England's top-flight, Liverpool are two wins away from the title and are a mammoth 25 points clear of second-placed Manchester City, who have played a game less.

Equally, in the Scottish Premiership, Celtic are 13 points clear of second-placed Rangers, who have played a game less and are due to play their Old Firm rivals on two more occasions. 

Either way, the BT Sport pundits respective columns have taken a bit of a battering and received huge criticism from supporters because of how hypocritical they believe he sounds. 

Flag showing the face of Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between Liverpool FC and Atletico Madrid at Anfield on March 11, 2020...

Finishing the season has to be the main target and the only target. But if a situation arises where another decision has to be made then both Liverpool and Celtic fans will feel that they should be crowned champions. 

Any other decision or just any decision other than finishing off the current campaign will be met with a huge uproar, but those in charge are not at that stage yet. 

Here is a selection of fans reacting to Sutton's comments: 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch