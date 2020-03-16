'Unreal': Some fans react to BT Sport pundits comments about Liverpool & Celtic

Liverpool and Celtic are sitting top of their respective leagues in England and Scotland.

Chris Sutton's recent comments about Liverpool and Celtic has resulted in quite a reaction from fans who believe he has contradicted himself.

The former Celtic striker claimed that amid the global health pandemic you cannot just crown Liverpool champions, as he wrote in his Daily Mail column.

But, with Celtic also sitting top of their respective league in Scotland, Sutton feels crowing Neil Lennon's men champions is the 'only sensible move' if this current season cannot be completed, as he told the Daily Record.

In England's top-flight, Liverpool are two wins away from the title and are a mammoth 25 points clear of second-placed Manchester City, who have played a game less.

Equally, in the Scottish Premiership, Celtic are 13 points clear of second-placed Rangers, who have played a game less and are due to play their Old Firm rivals on two more occasions.

Either way, the BT Sport pundits respective columns have taken a bit of a battering and received huge criticism from supporters because of how hypocritical they believe he sounds.

Finishing the season has to be the main target and the only target. But if a situation arises where another decision has to be made then both Liverpool and Celtic fans will feel that they should be crowned champions.

Any other decision or just any decision other than finishing off the current campaign will be met with a huge uproar, but those in charge are not at that stage yet.

Here is a selection of fans reacting to Sutton's comments:

The level of bias in this industry towards Liverpool is unreal.. but we’re a survivor and will triumph — Certified G LFC ❤️ (@duddus00) March 14, 2020

This is why I rarely take any notice of commentators or pundits.



They get paid to speak and the vast majority of it is waffle. — Peter Craven ⚽️ #GTTO (@FALLLFAN) March 14, 2020

Chris Sutton seems a wee bit confused though pic.twitter.com/jLhuV3in8u — Jo Wilson (@likkleciteh) March 14, 2020

Chris Sutton is a master troller. So many people play straight into his hands — Dylan Mackenzie (@dylanmackenziee) March 14, 2020

Chris Sutton what a worker pic.twitter.com/RU9IqJ6X5V — Duncan (@ketaminedrams) March 14, 2020

Chris sutton is truly the biggest hypocrite



How stupid can you get @chris_sutton73 https://t.co/9y8BJ7KMKJ — SCARFACE (@LFC_LION) March 14, 2020