Trigonometry: Who is Thalissa Teixeira? Meet the actress who's shot from Brazil to the BBC!

BBC Two's Trigonometry is one of the most unique shows in years and features a host of upcoming talent.

The BBC has always been one to push the boat out with its comedy-drama series and BBC 2's new addition, Trigonometry, is no different.

Something else the BBC has been famed for is giving lesser-known acting talent a chance to shine and, once again, Trigonometry excels here as well.

The series stars Gary Carr, Ariane Labed and Thalissa Teixeira in one of the most unique series in years.

Thalissa Teixeira takes on the role of Gemma in the series but what do we know about the up and coming actress?

MEET THE CAST: BBC’s Trigonometry mixes

Trigonometry on BBC Two

Trigonometry tells the story Kieran and Gemma, a pair of London residents who are struggling to get by financially.

To keep their heads above water, the pair are forced to take in a lodger but, Ray, their new roommate shakes up their lives more than they could have thought.

Meet Gemma actress Thalissa Teixeira

Starring in the role of Gemma is Thalissa Teixeira.

According to What's On Stage, the actress spent her early years in the Brazillian state of Espírito Santo before returning to the UK at the age of seven.

Now, approaching her 30s, the actress is starting to make a name for herself and in Trigonometry she appears in her first major starring role on TV.

Thalissa Teixeira: Films and TV

Thalissa Teixeira has been on the acting path since her days in Brazil.

Speaking to What's On Stage's Matt Trueman in 2018, Thalissa said that: "Everyone performs in Brazil. There's a culture of celebration, and everyone gets involved."

This led to a spell in drama school and subsequently going on to become an actress with her first role coming in the 2016 film Billionaire's Ransom (aka. Take Down).

Since then, she's appeared in 12 acting roles, the biggest of which have come in the likes of The Musketeers TV series, Midsomer Murders and even Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw.

Trigonometry continues on Sundays at 10pm on BBC Two while all eight episodes are available on BBC iPlayer.