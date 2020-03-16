Tottenham's Daniel Levy could reportedly pull off an absolute bargain

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in the Championship gem.

With a dearth of actual football taking place at the moment, the transfer season might've kicked off a bit early and Tottenham Hotspur are involved in one rumour.

According to The Sun, Spurs are interested in signing QPR attacker Eberechi Eze.

Now, the quoted price is £20 million but, given his talent and age, this could be a bargain if Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy pulls it off.

Let's face it, £20 million is a lot of money to me or you, but it isn't a huge sum for a Premier League side.

The North Londoners spent three times that amount on Tanguy Ndombele last summer and, with Eze, they stand to make a lot more on him in the coming years.

That's because Eze is only 21 and is one of the best players in the Championship.

That in itself isn't much to shout about, because Tottenham aren't a Championship side, but it's a difficult league all the same and 12 goals and eight assists so far is a fine return for an attacking midfielder.

For comparison, John McGinn, who took the Premier League by storm earlier on this season with Aston Villa, managed 10 goals and 12 assists in seven more games last term, in the second tier.

Eze is four years younger and is the more dynamic player; not that he's guaranteed to be better than McGinn, but by the time he's 25 he probably will be the superior footballer.

Interestingly, McGinn had a £50 million valuation last summer [The Sun], before he had even kicked a ball in the Premier League.

For £20 million, Tottenham can't pass up a bargain like this.