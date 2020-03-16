Spurs and Newcastle face transfer battle as Spanish giants reportedly want £60m duo

Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United have been linked with Lille duo Victor Osimhen and Boubakary Soumare.

According to Defensa Central, Real Madrid have extensively scouted Lille this season with reported Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United targets Victor Osimhen and Boubakary Soumare in their sights.

The Lille duo have stood out at the French club this season.

Osimhen, 21, only joined Lille for £10.8 million last summer and in his debut campaign the striker has 13 goals and four assists in 24 league starts.

The Nigeria international has been compared to Didier Drogba for his ability to hold up the ball, bring others into play and bully defenders with his pace and power.

Sky Sports claim Tottenham are among several clubs keen on him.

Spurs have struggled of late with striker Harry Kane out injured. Manager Jose Mourinho must make an alternative striker a top priority this summer.

Soccernet also claim Newcastle are keen on Osimhen.

But the Magpies were reportedly closer to signing his teammate Soumare in a stunning £50 million deal in January (Le10sport).

The French editorial claims Newcastle were willing to double the deep-lying playmaker’s wage should he make the move the St James’ Park.

The 21-year-old boasts an 89.8% pass-accuracy rate this season (Whoscored).

A deal, however, failed to materialise with Soumare remaining at Lille.

Tottenham were also linked with Soumare (L’Equipe) in January, but it appears Newcastle made the biggest push to sign the U21 international.

The Premier League duo may revisit the situation this summer. However, they could now face sterner competition with Real Madrid casting their eye.