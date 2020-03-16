Tony Watt sends message to Rangers and Celtic fans after Ibrox statement

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are trailing Neil Lennon’s Celtic.

Rangers have made it clear that they want the Scottish Premiership season to be played to a finish.

Steven Gerrard’s side are second in the Scottish Premiership table at the moment with 65 points from 29 matches.

The Gers are as many as 13 points behind bitter Old Firm rivals and leaders Celtic, who have played 30 matches.

Rangers have a game in hand, and the Gers will have to play Celtic in the Old Firm derby twice.

With the league suspended for the time being, there have been doubts whether the season will be finished at all.

Rangers Managing Director Stewart Robertson has made it clear in a statement on the club's Facebook page that the Gers want the current season to be finished.

The Ibrox club have stated that they will not accept it if the current standings are deemed to be final league table for the campaign.

Robertson has added that Rangers will not accept playing the remaining fixtures behind closed doors.

Motherwell forward Tony Watt, who was on the books of Celtic from 2011 until 2014, has sent a message to Rangers fans and Bhoys supporters on Twitter after the statement.

Consider this for a second... Celtic and Rangers fans both have a point this virus has made football life strange for us all! Wait and see what decision is took until we jump the boat — Tony Watt (@32watto_) March 16, 2020