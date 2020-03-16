Quick links

Tony Watt sends message to Rangers and Celtic fans after Ibrox statement

Subhankar Mondal
Tony Watt of Hearts misses a chance to score during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Hearts and Celtic on August 7, 2016 in Glasgow, Edinburgh.
Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are trailing Neil Lennon’s Celtic.

Rangers have made it clear that they want the Scottish Premiership season to be played to a finish.

Steven Gerrard’s side are second in the Scottish Premiership table at the moment with 65 points from 29 matches.

The Gers are as many as 13 points behind bitter Old Firm rivals and leaders Celtic, who have played 30 matches.

Rangers have a game in hand, and the Gers will have to play Celtic in the Old Firm derby twice.

 

With the league suspended for the time being, there have been doubts whether the season will be finished at all.

Rangers Managing Director Stewart Robertson has made it clear in a statement on the club's Facebook page that the Gers want the current season to be finished.

The Ibrox club have stated that they will not accept it if the current standings are deemed to be final league table for the campaign.

Robertson has added that Rangers will not accept playing the remaining fixtures behind closed doors.

Motherwell forward Tony Watt, who was on the books of Celtic from 2011 until 2014, has sent a message to Rangers fans and Bhoys supporters on Twitter after the statement.

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard and Celtic Manager Neil Lennon shake hands during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on December 29, 2019 in Glasgow,...

