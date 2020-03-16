Tony Cascarino defends Aston Villa man after suggestions he's overrated

Jack Grealish captained Aston Villa back to the Premier League last May.

Tony Cascarino has defended the suggestion that Jack Grealish is overrated as he claimed that the Aston Villa man has one quality which is 'as good as anybody'.

The former Villa striker was making reference to Grealish's 'weight of pass', as he believes the playmaker has always performed whenever he has jumped up a level.

Grealish came through the ranks at Villa as a teenager before relegation to the Championship, and later on promotion, transformed him into the player he is today.

Speaking to Sunday Sports Breakfast on talkSPORT (15/03/20 at 07:00 am), Cascarino was reacting to the suggestion that Grealish is overrated.

“Just on watching Grealish over a number of seasons,” Cascarino told talkSPORT. “Every level he has got to, he has jumped up and performed.

“He has found the difficulties of being a player because when you go from being a Championship player to a Premier League player, he has found it easy.

“His weight of pass is good as anybody I have ever seen.”

HITC View:

Villa are currently sitting in the Premier League's relegation zone and if they are to get out if then they need their star man to deliver – like he has been doing all season.

If Villa were to suffer relegation then there's no doubt that he will leave the club, but that same argument could be made even if the Midlands outfit were to stay up.

Grealish has come through the ranks at Villa, is a boyhood fan and has done a lot for the club, and there's no doubt that the fans will want him to stay so the club can take the next step on the ladder.