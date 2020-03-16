Quick links

'They're not safe': Pundit makes Leeds claim on Talksport

Shane Callaghan
Leeds United have a seven-point cushion in the top two with nine games left.

Gary O'Neill has told talkSPORT that he doesn't want to see Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion given automatic promotion before officially earning it.

The English Football calendar has been halted until the first weekend in April at the earliest.

But with the progression of the COVID-19 outbreak, it seems unlikely that football will be able to resume as quickly as then.

Leeds are top of the Championship with nine games to go and have a seven-point cushion over third-placed Fulham.

 

Prior to this crisis, Marcelo Bielsa's side, who have won their last five league games, looked nailed-on to book their top-flight return following their relegation way back in 2004.

A number of pundits - including Stan Collymore - have called on Leeds and second-placed West Brom to be drafted into the top tier if the season is cancelled, in what would be a 22-team Premier League next term.

But O'Neill is adamant that the season must finish when possible.

He said on talkSPORT, when asked about Leeds and the Baggies going up: “They’re not safe yet. What about Fulham? Do we bring them up too?

“I don’t think you can nominate two teams to get promoted. The best idea, if we can manage it, when it’s safe for the players and the public is to finish the season. Finish the season when it’s safe and then move onto next season when it’s finished.”

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

