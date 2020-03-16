'They wouldn't agree': TalkSport pundit shares problem with Leeds & WBA idea

There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the current global health pandemic with Leeds United sitting top of the Championship table.

Tony Cascarino has dismissed the idea of Leeds and West Brom being the only teams to earn promotion and making a 22-team Premier League next season.

The talkSPORT pundit feels it wouldn't be fair and teams such as Fulham, who are currently sitting in the play-off places, 'wouldn't agree' to such a situation.

Given the current global health pandemic, a lot of suggestions have been mooted about what should happen if the season cannot be completed. From voiding the season altogether to not relegating anyone from England's top-flight and promoting Leeds and West Brom.

Speaking to Sunday Sports Breakfast on talkSPORT (15/03/20 at 7:15 am), former Milwall striker, Cascarino, didn't like the idea of just Leeds and West Brom being promoted.

"More games then for next season? [On 22-team league], which we are already struggling to achieve," Cascarino told talkSPORT. "What happens with the play-offs and the teams in the play-offs? What happens to arguably Fulham? How would they feel? Of course, they wouldn't agree to this.

"There has to be fairness across the board for a solution. There is going to be someone who is going to be affected. But I do think the only fairest way you do this is you finish this season on every level. Otherwise, there are going to be people with an axe to grind, with the way they feel and been treated.

"Teams in play-off positions have prepared all season to get themselves there and have worked hard to try and achieve Premier League football. Then it's taken away from them because they have decided to go 22-teams. No, I think you have to finish."

HITC View

Given the way things were going during these past weeks, especially for Leeds, it did seem as though they were now heading for the Premier League. They both started the season very well, stumbled over December and January, and have since started to open up a gap on those in the play-offs.

Added with that, Marcelo Bielsa's side were seemingly looking unstoppable given the winning run they were on and the clean sheets they had kept.

But, for now, it's a waiting game for all because, either way, this seemed like the season that Leeds were now going to end their 15-year wait for top-flight football.