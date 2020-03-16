'The worst thing': International winger comments on being axed by Everton

Everton allowed Ryan Hedges to leave the club back in 2010.

Aberdeen winger Ryan Hedges has told the Liverpool Echo that being released by Everton was 'the worst thing' at the time.

Hedges, 24, started his career with Everton having joined the club way back in 2003, having attended a school in North Wales – the same school ex-Everton ace Gary Speed attended.

The winger spent seven years with Everton before being released as a teenager, and he had to drop down to Flint Town United to get his career back on track.

Swansea landed him in 2013, and after spending two years with Barnsley, Hedges ended his time in English football by heading to Aberdeen last summer.

Hedges has fared well with four goals and eight assists this season, and now has three caps for the Welsh national team having impressed in Scotland.

Now, Hedges has looked back on his career, and admitted that being axed by Everton was 'not nice' and 'the worst thing', but found the strength to bounce back.

Hedges admitted that the low points have made him more resilient, and even though he may never back to Everton's level in the Premier League, he's determined to work hard and get better, with some form of revenge maybe in mind.

“It's not nice to have a setback. When I think back, being 15 and being released by Everton it was probably the worst thing that had happened in my life,” said Hedges. “But you have to bounce back from it and come out the other side.”

“Looking back, you kind of need these low-points to make you realise what you want to work for. Sometimes you have to look at how far you've come and be pleased with your progress but you have to keep looking forward and keep working hard and keep trying to get better,” he added.