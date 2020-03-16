'That's ridiculous': Tony Cascarino blasts suggestion that Tottenham ace is overrated

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has been on the sidelines since January.

Tony Cascarino has blasted the suggestion that Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is overrated, as he told Sunday Sports Breakfast on talkSPORT (15/03/20 at 7:55 am).

The former Republic of Ireland striker pointed out that the Tottenham man has won several golden boots, both for his club and on the international stage.

Kane has been out of action since the turn of the year and it looked like he wouldn't return at all this season. But given the current global health pandemic, he may well be starting Tottenham's next game if football doesn't return to action in these coming weeks.

Nonetheless, when several names of Premier League players who are potentially overrated were put forward, Cascarino was shocked at Kane's name being mentioned.

“Ahh, that's ridiculous,” Cascarino told talkSPORT. “Who said, Harry Kane? He's won two golden boots.

“Is it coming back to where you have to dribble past people? Do you have to do tricks? Do you have to score wonder goals?

“I mean, Harry has scored a few good wonder goals in his career anyway. I find that one hard to fathom.”

HITC View:

The biggest problem for Kane has been his inability so far to stay away from the treatment room. If he hadn't suffered such bad luck during these past few seasons then he perhaps would have more golden boots to his name.

But with it looking likely that no football will be played next month, Kane might just be starting Tottenham's game – that's if the decision is made to continue this current campaign.

Kane has, without a doubt, been one of the top strikers not just in the Premier League, but in Europe for at least five years now. The best thing for Spurs fans is that the best is yet to come.