Talksport pundit thinks 30-year-old rival perfect for Tottenham Hotspur

Reported Tottenham Hotspur target Odion Ighalo joined Manchester United on loan in January.

Darren Bent said on talkSPORT (6:55pm, March 14, 2020) that Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo would have been perfect for Tottenham Hotspur.

The former Tottenham striker seems to rate the 30-year-old former Watford striker highly.

Ighalo joined United on loan from Chinese club Shanghai Greenland Shenhua in the January transfer window until the end of the season.

The former Watford striker has scored one goal in two Europa League games for the Red Devils and has played 61 minutes in the Premier League, according to WhoScored.

Tottenham were interested in signing Ighalo in January, according to Sky Sports (Transfer Live blog, 11:05pm, Friday, January 31, 2020) (click here to read more).

Bent said on talkSPORT (6:55pm, March 14, 2020): "Ighalo would have been perfect for Spurs as well, somebody living in London."

Top-Four Challenge

Both United and Tottenham are aiming to finish in the top four of the Premier League table this campaign, and will hope that the season resumes soon.

The Red Devils are fifth in the league table at the moment with 45 points from 29 matches, three points behind Chelsea.

As for Spurs, Jose Mourinho’s side currently find themselves eighth in the standings with 41 points from 29 matches.