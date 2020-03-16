Quick links

Talksport pundit thinks 30-year-old rival perfect for Tottenham Hotspur

Subhankar Mondal
Darren Bent celebrates scoring during Soccer Aid for Unicef 2018 at Old Trafford on June 10, 2018 in Manchester, England.
Reported Tottenham Hotspur target Odion Ighalo joined Manchester United on loan in January.

Odion Ighalo of Watford (L) and Papy Djilobodji of Sunderland (R) battle for possession during the Premier League match between Sunderland and Watford at Stadium of Light on December 17,...

Darren Bent said on talkSPORT (6:55pm, March 14, 2020) that Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo would have been perfect for Tottenham Hotspur.

The former Tottenham striker seems to rate the 30-year-old former Watford striker highly.

Ighalo joined United on loan from Chinese club Shanghai Greenland Shenhua in the January transfer window until the end of the season.

The former Watford striker has scored one goal in two Europa League games for the Red Devils and has played 61 minutes in the Premier League, according to WhoScored.

 

Tottenham were interested in signing Ighalo in January, according to Sky Sports (Transfer Live blog, 11:05pm, Friday, January 31, 2020) (click here to read more).

Bent said on talkSPORT (6:55pm, March 14, 2020): "Ighalo would have been perfect for Spurs as well, somebody living in London."

Top-Four Challenge

Both United and Tottenham are aiming to finish in the top four of the Premier League table this campaign, and will hope that the season resumes soon.

The Red Devils are fifth in the league table at the moment with 45 points from 29 matches, three points behind Chelsea.

As for Spurs, Jose Mourinho’s side currently find themselves eighth in the standings with 41 points from 29 matches.

Odion Ighalo of Manchester United celebrates after scoring his sides third goal with Andreas Pereira during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Derby County and Manchester United at Pride...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

