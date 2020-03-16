Talksport pundit names £23m Tottenham ace who's 'more often' a 3/10 than an eight

Serge Aurier's erratic defending has cost Tottenham Hotspur on a number of occasions this season.

Tony Cascarino has claimed that Serge Aurier is someone who is 'more often' a 3/10 for Tottenham than an eight.

Over the course of the season, the defensive side of Aurier's game has been questioned once again by Tottenham supporters, as he has given away a number of costly penalties.

Aurier joined Tottenham during the summer of 2017 when the North London club paid £23 million for his services [BBC Sport].

Speaking to Sunday Sports Breakfast on talkSPORT (15/03/20 at 7:55 am), Cascarino perhaps summed up Aurier perfectly for Tottenham supporters.

"Serge can be an eight and then he can be a three," Cascarino told talkSPORT. "More likely a three, more often than an eight. And there isn't much of an in-between with, Serge, unfortunately."

HITC View:

When Kieran Trippier left Tottenham in the summer it left Aurier and youngster Kyle Walker-Peters as the only bonafide right-backs at the club. Even though Spurs were well aware of Aurier's erratic nature and Walker-Peters inexperience, they opted against replacing the Englishman.

It was a big mistake by the club because they have had to rely on Aurier this term, and he is perhaps their most unreliable player.

The fact that Japhet Tanganga, among others, have been used in that position this term proves that Aurier's time at the club may well come to an end when the transfer window re-opens.