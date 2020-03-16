Stan Collymore suggests how Liverpool's title charge should end up

Stan Collymore says nothing should deny Liverpool their Premier League title.

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore says nothing should deny his old club the Premier League title this season, in the Daily Mirror.

There are fears that the season will not be completed but Collymore put forward a scenario in which the Reds are crowned champions, two teams are promoted from each EFL division and nobody is relegated.

He said: "It would be an absurdity, even in these exceptional circumstances, if the season were to be voided and a club that have a 25-point lead and need just two wins from their remaining nine games were ­denied the right to be determined champions of England.

"Liverpool have quite obviously been the best team in the country this season by miles and they deserve to be recognised as such for the first time in 30 years. So whether we now finish the ­campaign or complete it down the line, nothing should deny them their title."

From a sporting perspective, it would be incredibly cruel if Liverpool were not crowned champions at the end of a season when they have clearly been the best team in England.

If this season were to be cancelled and action came back in August, it may well remove sport from the landscape for enough time to get the crisis under control.

The amount of legal challenges would likely be staggering, with the likes of Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion from the Championship leading the charge.

But at the moment, there are more important things on the global landscape than Liverpool ending their wait for a top flight title, and it cannot be ruled out that they won't lift the title, no matter what Collymore proposes at this stage.