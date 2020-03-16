Stan Collymore delivers verdict on Leeds situation

Leeds United were looking nailed-on to win promotion before the suspension of fixtures.

Stan Collymore believes that Leeds United and teams in similar positions throughout the English Football League deserve to be promoted this season.

Premier League and EFL fixtures have been suspended until April at the earliest as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

This has affected teams like Leeds who sit at the top of the Championship with nine games left.

Marcelo Bielsa's side also have a seven-point cushion in the automatic promotion places, giving them pole position with regards to booking their top-flight return after a 16-year absence.

But the outbreak has thrown the football calendar into disarray and it remains to be seen what happens if April 4 is too early for fixtures to resume.

There have been suggestions from a number of pundits that the Premier League could have 22 teams next term, allowing Leeds and second-placed West Brom to be given promotion, with the same principle applying to the Championship, League One and League Two during the 2020-21 campaign.

And Collymore has written in The Mirror that he's fully on board with that proposal.

He said: "I don’t want to detract from the success Leeds, West Brom, Coventry, Rotherham, Crewe and Swindon have enjoyed this season.

"So to keep things fair, I’d promote them all and play with two extra teams in each division next season."

It seems a simple solution, but the likes of Fulham, who are six points off automatic promotion with nine games left in the Championship, will undoubtedly have something to say if they are forced to spend another year in the second tier, without the season resuming.