Premier League

Some Tottenham Hotspur fans react to rumour about 24-year-old

Subhankar Mondal
Thomas Strakosha of SS Lazio in action during the serie A match between SSC Napoli and SS Lazio at Stadio San Paolo on February 10, 2018 in Naples, Italy.
Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Thomas Strakosha.

Thomas Strakosha of SS Lazio reacts during the TIM Cup match between SS Lazio and AC Milan at Olimpico Stadium on February 28, 2018 in Rome, Italy.

Some Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with Thomas Strakosha.

According to Il Tempo (print edition, page 30, March 13, 2020), Tottenham are among the clubs interested in signing Strakosha from Lazio in the summer transfer window.

The report in the Italian publication has claimed that Everton and Leicester City are also interested in the 24-year-old goalkeeper.

 

The Albania international has has established himself as an important player for Lazio in recent years.

According to WhoScored, the 24-year-old has played 26 games in Serie A and four matches in the Europa League so far this season.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the goalkeeper played 35 times in the league and four times in the Europa League, while back in 2017-18, he played all 38 league fixtures and in 10 Europa League games, according to WhoScored.

Some Tottenham fans have given their take on Twitter on speculation regarding Strakosha, and below are some of the best comments:

Thomas Strakosha of SS Lazio in action during the serie A match between ACF Fiorentina and SS Lazio at Stadio Artemio Franchi on April 18, 2018 in Florence, Italy.

Meanwhile, former Tottenham director of football Damien Comolli has given his take on Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho.

Football.London quotes Comolli as saying about Mourinho: “I think this season is probably not the season to say 'Jose Mourinho will succeed us, or he will adapt to Spurs, or Spurs will adapt to him’.

“But I think he should adapt to Spurs and their values. I think the turning point will be the transfer window next summer and how they deal with that."

Jose Mourinho manager

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

