Some Tottenham Hotspur fans react to rumour about 24-year-old

Some Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with Thomas Strakosha.

According to Il Tempo (print edition, page 30, March 13, 2020), Tottenham are among the clubs interested in signing Strakosha from Lazio in the summer transfer window.

The report in the Italian publication has claimed that Everton and Leicester City are also interested in the 24-year-old goalkeeper.

The Albania international has has established himself as an important player for Lazio in recent years.

According to WhoScored, the 24-year-old has played 26 games in Serie A and four matches in the Europa League so far this season.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the goalkeeper played 35 times in the league and four times in the Europa League, while back in 2017-18, he played all 38 league fixtures and in 10 Europa League games, according to WhoScored.

Some Tottenham fans have given their take on Twitter on speculation regarding Strakosha, and below are some of the best comments:

Agent linking Spurs to his player to get him a pay rise. They’ll be a lot of that this summer, because we need players in just about every position. — Gareth Ward (@GarethWspurs) March 14, 2020

He’s made as many howlers as Lloris. No thanks. — Goy Division (@GoyDivision_) March 13, 2020

If they sign strakosha I’m buying season tickets for life — Ben Weyman (@wen_beyman) March 13, 2020

Savic please. — ckc (@alsckc) March 14, 2020

Properly the “cheapest” best keeper from the top 5 leagues we could get this summer. Would almost deem it a must cause lloris has developed butterhands with age — Casper Bo Larsen (@CasperLarsen09) March 13, 2020

YES PLEASE HOLY — OJE(Cowboy Bebop szn) (@LordTanganga) March 13, 2020

wtf he is one of the worst GK in Serie A — Nikczemny Okrutnik (@NOkrutnik) March 13, 2020

I do not trust Spurs to get it right in finding the right keeper, the right CB, the right RB, the right LB, the right no 6, the right striker, the right left footed foward.............................Because we have a current setup who handpicked Ndombele and paid 60m for him!! — David Williams (@DavidWilliamsDK) March 13, 2020

wouldn't be bad — Mark (@thfcmarkk) March 13, 2020

