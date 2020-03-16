Some fans react on Twitter after hearing Rangers are confident of signing their exciting striker

Rangers are reportedly confident of bringing Tony Weston to Ibrox.

Rangers face a level of uncertainty over the future of Alfredo Morelos this summer, with the Colombian no doubt set to attract major interest.

The Gers do have Jermain Defoe, whilst Florian Kamberi is turning in all the right performances in an effort to win a permanent move from Hibernian.

Subscribe

Still, Rangers are likely to look at other strikers, and The Sun suggested over the weekend that they're in the race to sign Blackpool attacker Tony Weston.

Everton and Leeds United are thought to be keen too, but Rangers are described as being 'quietly confident' they can win the battle for his signature.

Weston is only 16, but has already made his Blackpool debut having featured in an FA Cup tie against Maidstone United back in December.

Born in Liverpool, Weston is being backed for a huge future, and the League One side face a real battle trying to keep him if he's offered the chance to join Steven Gerrard at Ibrox.

Now, Blackpool fans are taking to Twitter to react to the rumours, urging owner Simon Sadler to sort out a new deal for the striker.

Some feel he would be better off moving on given Blackpool's recent poor history with young players, and are even baffled as to why he isn't playing more regularly if some of these top teams want him.

Sign him up on a pro contract please Simon https://t.co/Ggc87IEROm — Oliver Earnshaw (@OllieBFC2003) March 15, 2020

Hang on a min. Why are we even entertaining such interest? — tangerinedave (@itstangerine) March 15, 2020

Would show real intent from the club if we now started to hang onto our talented youngster and started feeding them into the first team set up. Hopefully Critchley, with his youth background, will start to do this. — Steve Hembury (@SteveHembury) March 15, 2020

Surely for us giving him a decent professional contract when we can is much better and most cost effective then trying to sign a player which may include bigger wages and also a possible transfer fee? — Lisa Beedham (@tangerinelisa) March 15, 2020

Hope they can sign him up. — Hansum Dood (@seaside_saint) March 15, 2020

Best thing he can do is Move, — andy (@andy_sinner55) March 15, 2020

And yet we never play him — Self isolated Athers (@oldathers) March 15, 2020