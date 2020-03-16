Quick links

Rangers

Blackpool

Scottish Premiership

Some fans react on Twitter after hearing Rangers are confident of signing their exciting striker

Olly Dawes
Blackpool fans watch on during the first half during the Sky Bet League One match between Blackpool and Milton Keynes Dons at Bloomfield Road on September 14, 2019 in Blackpool, England.
Rangers are reportedly confident of bringing Tony Weston to Ibrox.

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard looks on during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hamilton Academical at Ibrox Stadium on March 04, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Rangers face a level of uncertainty over the future of Alfredo Morelos this summer, with the Colombian no doubt set to attract major interest.

The Gers do have Jermain Defoe, whilst Florian Kamberi is turning in all the right performances in an effort to win a permanent move from Hibernian.

Still, Rangers are likely to look at other strikers, and The Sun suggested over the weekend that they're in the race to sign Blackpool attacker Tony Weston.

 

Everton and Leeds United are thought to be keen too, but Rangers are described as being 'quietly confident' they can win the battle for his signature.

Weston is only 16, but has already made his Blackpool debut having featured in an FA Cup tie against Maidstone United back in December.

Born in Liverpool, Weston is being backed for a huge future, and the League One side face a real battle trying to keep him if he's offered the chance to join Steven Gerrard at Ibrox.

A general view of the stadium ahead of The Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Blackpool and Barnsley at Bloomfield Road on January 7, 2017 in Blackpool, England.

Now, Blackpool fans are taking to Twitter to react to the rumours, urging owner Simon Sadler to sort out a new deal for the striker.

Some feel he would be better off moving on given Blackpool's recent poor history with young players, and are even baffled as to why he isn't playing more regularly if some of these top teams want him.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

